Bruce Arians: Blaine Gabbert’s never played with receivers like we have

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

The Cardinals are bringing quarterback Blaine Gabbert to Arizona on a one-year contract that will give him a chance to compete to be Carson Palmer’s backup during the 2017 season.

It’s the third NFL stop for Gabbert, who failed to impress after being taken in the first round by the Jaguars in 2011 and started for parts of the last two seasons with the 49ers. His run as the starter with the 49ers ended when the team benched him in favor of Colin Kaepernick and the total package isn’t one that creates much reason to think Gabbert will thrive on the big stage.

In a perfect world, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians won’t have to find out because Palmer will be healthy and effective all year. If not, though, Arians believes the overall situation on a team impacts “whether [quarterbacks] fail or not” and that the Cardinals offer Gabbert more than he’s had around him in the past.

“When you look at the receivers he’s played with — I’m not knocking them in any way — they can’t touch ours,” Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. “He would have never played with the kind of receivers he would have here. And he fits our system.”

It’s unclear at this point how much time Gabbert will get with the top receivers, but if that doesn’t back up the notion that he was held back by overall situations he may not get too many other chances to prove himself.