Cardinals cut Daryl Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Daryl Washington is now a free agent.

The Cardinals announced today that they have released Washington, shortly after he received a conditional reinstatement from an indefinite substance-abuse suspension. The team said Washington met with team president Michael Bidwill, General Manager Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians this week.

It remains to be seen whether any team will be interested in acquiring Washington, who still has to do some work within the league’s substance-abuse program before he can be reinstated in full.

Washington had an excellent season in 2012 and played well again in 2013, although he missed four games because of a substance-abuse suspension and was also arrested for assault that year. After the 2013 season he pled guilty to the assault, failed another drug test and has been suspended since.

The 30-year-old Washington may still be able to help some team’s defense, if teams think they can count on him off the field. That’s a big “if.”