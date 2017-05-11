Chargers sign five total draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

The big news for the Chargers is the arrival of receiver Mike Williams via a four-year deal, months before last year’s top-10 pick agreed to terms. But Williams isn’t the only draft pick under contract for the newest team in L.A.

Also signed are second-round guard Forrest Lamp, fifth-round cornerback Desmond King, sixth-round tackle Sam Tevi, and seventh-round defensive end Isaac Rochell.

The signings occur the day before the team launches its rookie minicamp. While it’s not a mandatory event, the players with new contracts undoubtedly will be present.

As to the Williams deal, it remains to be seen how the two sides resolved issues like signing bonus cash-flow and offsets for guaranteed money. Those two sticking points resulted in third overall pick Joey Bosa holding out last year. Both Williams and Bosa are represented by CAA.