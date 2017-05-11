Colts sign three draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

The Colts made eight draft picks two weeks ago. They’ve now agreed to terms with three of them.

The team announced on Thursday that deals have been struck with second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson, fifth-round cornerback Nate Hairston, and fifth-round inside linebacker Anthony Walker.

Wilson was the 46th overall pick in the draft, and he shores up the back end of a defense that has a long way to go to match the quality of the unit that supported Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl runs in 2006 and 2009.

The Colts commenced the process of improving the defensive secondary by making safety Malik Hooker the 15th overall pick in the draft. Hooker reminds coach Chuck Pagano of Ed Reed; if Hooker can play like Reed, the Colts will begin to get closer to putting the kind of help around their latest franchise quarterback that he needs in order to fully thrive.