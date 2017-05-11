Corey Clement, Greg Ward among Eagles undrafted rookie signings

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

After Melvin Gordon left Wisconsin for the Chargers, Corey Clement was expected to take over as the lead back in Madison after playing well in reserve duty.

It didn’t happen in 2015 as Clement dealt with injuries that limited him to four games, but he bounced back with 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns on 314 carries last year. That wasn’t enough to get him drafted, but he will get a chance at an NFL spot in Philadelphia.

Clement is one of 10 undrafted rookie signings announced by the Eagles on Thursday. So was wide receiver Greg Ward, who was better known as quarterback Greg Ward while playing at the University of Houston. Ward has experience as a receiver, so it’s not a totally new position for the new Eagle.

The team’s announcement confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Charles Walker and also included Richmond defensive tackle Winston Craig, Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, UCLA cornerback Randall Goforth, Ohio State punter Cameron Johnston, West Virginia center Tyler Orlosky, Shepherd safety Tre Sullivan and Iowa State cornerback Jomal Wiltz.