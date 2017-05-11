Damien Williams signs RFA tender

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

Running back Damien Williams reportedly wanted a contract that would give him more than the $1.797 million he was set to make under the restricted free agent tender put forth by the Dolphins, but he didn’t have much leverage to get one once the deadline to sign an offer sheet with other teams passed last month.

Williams appears to have realized that. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Williams has signed his tender with the team.

Williams has been in 47 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons and has carved out a role as a receiver out of the backfield that’s led to 65 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also been a big part of their special teams units.

The Dolphins have been talking up Jay Ajayi’s improvement as a receiver and Kenyan Drake will be bidding for more time in his second season, so Williams’ role on offense could change after the Dolphins see how things play out in the preseason.