Daryl Washington prepares for his next NFL chapter

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Linebacker Daryl Washington has become a free agent. As he launches the next chapter of his NFL career, he has expressed appreciation to the only team for which he has played.

“I want to thank the Cardinals organization, especially Mr. Bidwell and Steve Keim for drafting and believing in me, and their continued support,” Washington said in a statement provided to PFT. “We’ve had some really positive and productive discussions this week, and at the end of the day we mutually agreed it was best for both sides to get a fresh start. I’m in the best shape of my life, and very much look forward to the next opportunity, where I will again play at an All-Pro level and help my team make a championship run.”

The Cardinals decided to release Washington after discussions with the player and negotiations with his representatives did not result in an agreement between the two sides. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Cardinals had interest in keeping Washington, but his anticipated role in light of the additions the team has made (including most recently the decision to select linebacker Haason Reddick with the 13th pick in the draft) prevented the two sides from identifying an arrangement that was suitable for the team and the player.

Washington instantly becomes a free agent, available to sign with any team. Although he’s now 30, Washington has only four seasons of NFL wear and tear, two of which resulted in Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition. In a league of 32 teams that are constantly looking to improve, it’s hard to imagine Washington not getting a fair chance to show what he can still do, whatever that may specifically be.