Eagles not talking about Brandon Graham’s contract situation

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

Conflicting reports emerged yesterday about whether Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham wanting a new contract. Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman is declining to weigh in on those reports.

Asked on PFT Live this morning whether Graham is unhappy with his current deal, Roseman answered, “That’s a better question for him. I don’t talk about contracts of our players. Those are personal.”

Roseman added, however, that Graham has attended most of the Eagles’ voluntary offseason workouts and has worked hard.

“I would say every day that Brandon’s been in here, and the only days he hasn’t been in here are the last couple, he’s had tremendous attitude, tremendous work ethic, and all our conversations with him have been tremendously positive,” Roseman said.

So why did one report say Graham is so upset about his contract that he might skip not only voluntary workouts but perhaps mandatory minicamps as well, while another report said Graham is just taking some time off voluntary work to be with his family? Roseman said he’ll let the conflicting reporters sort out the conflicting reports.

“This media-on-media crime, I just like being a bystander to it. It’s kind of fun to watch,” Roseman said. “I may have a rooting interest in who I’m rooting for.”

Presumably Roseman is rooting for the report that Graham is just spending time with his family to be the one that’s correct. If Graham is considering holding out of mandatory team activities, that’s a headache Roseman will have to address, even if he’s not ready to address it just yet.