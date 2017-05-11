Eagles sign seven of eight draft picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Defensive end Derek Barnett was the first Eagles draft pick in 2017 and he’s the last one without a contract.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they have signed their other seven picks. All seven signed four-year deals with the team.

Cornerback Sidney Jones was selected the earliest of the septet, coming off the board in the second round despite a torn Achilles he suffered during his pro day workout. There’s been some optimism about Jones’ ability to get back on the field as a rookie, although the team hasn’t set a timetable for a player who was likely headed for the first round before his injury.

The other draft picks to sign in Philly are third-round cornerback Rasul Douglas, fourth-round wide receiver Mack Hollins, fourth-round running back Donnel Pumphrey, fifth-round wide receiver Shelton Gibson, fifth-round safety Nate Gerry and sixth-round defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.