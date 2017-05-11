ESPN will bring back NFL Matchup for 2017

NFL Matchup, the Xs and Os show that gives great analysis of the game on the field even as ESPN airs it in hard-to-find time slots, will be back for the coming season.
Despite some talk that the show might not survive ESPN’s recent cost-cutting, the network has confirmed that Matchup is back.
“NFL Matchup will continue to be part of ESPN’s NFL programming lineup this fall,” ESPN said in a statement to PFT.
Greg Cosell, the show’s longtime senior producer, also said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville that he will be back on the show.
What is unclear at this point is whether Ron Jaworski and Merril Hoge will be back on the show. Some reports have suggested that Jaworski and Hoge will be laid off, although neither of them has said so publicly, nor has ESPN. PFT has been told that ESPN is still determining its talent assignments for NFL studio shows, including Matchup, for the coming season.
I’ve heard Cosell on Ross Tucker’s NFL Radio Network show and he’s very good. He should host the show with someone who won’t be fired. Cosell’s is nothing like his old man. I have to say that there was and is nobody quite like Howard Cosell.
B$PN, the Worldwide Leader in Lies and Misinformation.
I haven’t watched 1 second of that network since they helped Goodell slander the Patriots over and over again during the phony Deflategate myth Mike Kensil made up.
I hope those 100 layoffs are just the tip of the iceberg. Hopefully, that steaming pile of poo in Bristol closes up shop for good!
Love that show. Enough of the fluff, lets dive into strategy and tactics!
One of the rare ESPN shows that is worthwhile, and it probably could be improved.
There is a certain amount of merit to asking Hoge the question directly – have you been relieved of your duties at ESPN? Not everyone is going to make a public statement that they have been relieved of duties. Let’s be honest, it is, to degree, humiliating and embarrassing to make that sort of public statement, even if there is no fault. Hopefully, they will all land on their feet.
They need to bring back NFL Primetime with Berman and Tom Jackson, is what they need to do.