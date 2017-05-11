ESPN will bring back NFL Matchup for 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

NFL Matchup, the Xs and Os show that gives great analysis of the game on the field even as ESPN airs it in hard-to-find time slots, will be back for the coming season.

Despite some talk that the show might not survive ESPN’s recent cost-cutting, the network has confirmed that Matchup is back.

“NFL Matchup will continue to be part of ESPN’s NFL programming lineup this fall,” ESPN said in a statement to PFT.

Greg Cosell, the show’s longtime senior producer, also said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville that he will be back on the show.

What is unclear at this point is whether Ron Jaworski and Merril Hoge will be back on the show. Some reports have suggested that Jaworski and Hoge will be laid off, although neither of them has said so publicly, nor has ESPN. PFT has been told that ESPN is still determining its talent assignments for NFL studio shows, including Matchup, for the coming season.