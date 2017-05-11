Falcons have all their draft picks signed

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The Falcons have all of their draft picks signed ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed first-round defensive end Takkarist McKinley, third-round linebacker Duke Riley, fifth-round running back Brian Hill and fifth-round tight end Eric Saubert. They signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow and defensive back Damontae Kazee earlier this week.

The Falcons traded up in the first round to take McKinley, who had 16 sacks during his time at UCLA, in hopes of adding a complement to Vic Beasley in their pass rush. His contract comes with a fifth-year option while all of the other deals will run for four years.

Riley is the second LSU linebacker the Falcons have drafted in as many years and he took over from 2016 addition Deion Jones in the starting lineup for the Tigers. Hill ran for 22 touchdowns at Wyoming last season and Saubert caught 10 at Drake, although both will likely need to show special teams ability to ensure playing time early in their Falcons career.