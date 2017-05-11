Howie Roseman, Kevin Colbert join Thursday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 5:59 AM EDT

It’s a Keystone State edition of PFT Live on Thursday, with the two men who run the two NFL teams in Pennsylvania joining the show, back to back.

At 8:15 a.m. ET, we’ll talk to Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert about the team’s draft and other issues. Then we’ll talk to Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman regarding similar matters.

So dial us up, first on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET and then on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET (or keep listening to the radio show) for the daily three-hour tour of the NFL.

Today’s show may also include a mention or two of the hockey team that plays in Pittsburgh, for reasons somewhat related to the question of the day: With the Sidney Crosby and the Penguins once again dispatching Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals in the playoffs, who’s the best current NFL player to never play in a Super Bowl?

Answer below, complain about omitted candidates in the comments (including retired players even though the poll expressly is limited to current players), and tune in to see the results.