Jim Kelly says Chad Kelly “finally gets it”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT

Quarterback Chad Kelly signed his four-year rookie deal with the Broncos this week and will be taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the next few days to kick off his professional career.

As the final pick of the draft, Kelly’s career may not turn out to be a long one but his uncle says he doesn’t think that it will be because of the same troubles that plagued him in college. Jim Kelly says that he believes his nephew, who was dismissed from Clemson in 2014 after falling out with coaches and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct the next year, will be focused on the right things with the Broncos.

“I told Chad, ‘Don’t worry about going in there and thinking you’re going to compete for that starting job,'” Jim Kelly said, via ESPN.com. “The bottom line is, you gotta go there and get healthy, learn the system and be humble. And I think he’s finally got it. He understands that. … “I said, ‘Just go in there, focus on learning the playbook, focus on what it takes to be a professional and let us handle all the other stuff, Chad.’ He finally gets it. I’m excited for him. I really am.”

Kelly sent the same message over the course of the pre-draft process, which was interrupted by wrist surgery after he had to cut short his pro day workout. The Broncos still thought enough of what he showed at Ole Miss to draft him and avoiding both injuries and off-field drama will be crucial parts of keeping him in Denver.