Jonathan Allen headlines slew of draft pick signings in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen lingered longer than expected in the draft before finally coming off the board with the 17th overall pick.

He’s signed his first NFL contract before many of the players drafted in front of him. The Redskins announced on Thursday that Allen has signed his deal.

Eight other players that were drafted in April are also now under contract. Second-round linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played with Allen at Alabama, has agreed to a four-year deal along with fourth-round running back Samaje Perine, fourth-round safety Montae Nicholson, fifth-round tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, sixth-round guard Chase Roullier, sixth-round wide receiver Robert Davis, seventh-round safety Josh Harvey Clemons and seventh-round cornerback Joshua Holsey.

Third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau is the only draft pick left unsigned, but it probably won’t be long before the entire group is under contract in Washington.