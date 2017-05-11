Mitchell Trubisky shows up for work in ’97 Camry

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

The second overall pick in the draft showed up for his first day of work in Chicago in a second-hand car.

Via CBS Chicago, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made good on his promise to G.M. Ryan Pace to drive Trubisky’s current vehicle — his grandmother’s 1997 Toyota Camry — from North Carolina to Illinois for the team’s rookie minicamp.

“I don’t care if you have to change the engine, but you’ve got to keep the shell,” Pace told Trubisky the night he was picked.

The vehicle has 170,000 miles on it, and Trubisky doesn’t plan to get rid of it any time soon.

“I’m a very simple person,” Trubisky said. “That’s who I’ve always been, that’s how I was raised, to be conservative and stick to who I am. That’s who I’m going to be.”

That may change once the cash starts showing up. Then again, running back Alfred Morris kept his 1991 Mazda even after he became a star running back in Washington as a rookie. Morris never got paid the way Trubisky will, however, and it will tempting for Trubisky to take a stack of cash to a local automobile dealership and get a brand-new something-or-other, even if it’s not flashy or expensive or fast.