“Mutual interest” between Victor Cruz and the Ravens

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

The Victor Cruz find-a-job tour may have more than one stop.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, there seems to be “mutual interest” between the former Giants wide receiver and the Ravens, with a visit possible.

Cruz is also going to meet with the Jaguars, which makes sense given his ties to new Jaguars boss Tom Coughlin, his old boss in New York. Cruz also visited the Panthers before the draft.

The Ravens, however, might have the bigger need.

They have little to speak of behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman, and it’s hard to know at this point what they have in those two. They think Perriman, their 2015 first-rounder, can grow into a top wideout, but he caught 33 passes in 16 games last year, after missing his entire rookie season with knee problems. Wallace looked more like his old Pittsburgh self last year (72 catches for 1,017 yards), but the Ravens clearly need more targets.