Next season of “All or Nothing” includes Jeff Fisher’s farewell to his team

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

On the heels of the first season of Amazon’s All or Nothing winning the Sports Emmy for the best serialized sports documentary (beating among other finalists the 2016 edition of Hard Knocks), a trailer for Season Two has emerged. And it features the team that was the focal point of Hard Knocks a year ago.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the trailer includes Rams coach Jeff Fisher announcing to his team that Fisher is no longer the coach.

It’s unclear whether the corresponding episode will include the meeting in which Fisher learns his fate. It would be fitting and fair, given that Fisher and numerous other coaches have routinely fired players on camera during Hard Knocks, for the firing of a coach during the filming of its full-season cousin to be included.

We’ll all learn the answer on June 30, when All or Nothing debuts on Amazon.