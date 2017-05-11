No drama for Chargers this year; Mike Williams signs

The Chargers were the last team in the NFL to sign their first-round pick in 2016, but someone else will take the crown in 2017.
The Chargers announced that wide receiver Mike Williams, who went seventh overall, has agreed to a contract with the team. Williams’ deal is for four years, with a team option for a fifth, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports he’ll make about $19.75 million with all of the money guaranteed.
The Chargers didn’t sign 2016 first-round pick Joey Bosa until late August after extended haggling over offsets and the size and structure of the defensive end’s signing bonus. Bosa and Williams are both represented by CAA, but things went a lot smoother this time than last.
Williams is expected to get every chance at making an immediate impact on the Chargers offense, which will also be getting wide receiver Keenan Allen back from a torn ACL this year.
