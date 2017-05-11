Packers sign cornerback Kevin King

The Packers traded out of round one two weeks ago tonight. But they didn’t exit the first round by much.
Green Bay ended up with the first pick in round two, and with it they selected cornerback Kevin King. They’ve now signed him to a four-year deal.
The Packers tried to trade out of the spot at the top of round two, leaking interest in quarterback DeShone Kizer in a fairly obvious effort to prompt someone who wanted Kizer to make the move to get him instead. When no one bit, the Packers addressed one of their biggest needs by adding a player to the secondary.
For King, it’s actually better to be the first pick in round two instead of the last pick in round one. The money isn’t much less under the slotting system, and he can’t be restricted from the open market by the fifth-year option. He was the only player invited to the draft who returned to the event on Friday night after sliding through round one; he didn’t have to wait long to make his departure.
All the of the physical attribute is there for Kevin King to have a successful football career with the Packers. But I predict when it is all said and done Packer fans will love him most as a great human being and a pillar of the community.
You will come to find that Kevin King is the very definition of a team player and a leader.
Kevin King is a good player and even better human being. Major improvement for their secondary
