Report: Cowboys explored trading up for Charles Harris

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

The Cowboys claimed before the draft that they were happy to stay put with the 28th overall selection in round one. Stay put they did, taking pass rusher Taco Charlton. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t try to move up.

According to Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys talked to the Ravens about a possible trade from No. 28 up to No. 16, with the goal of landing pass rusher Charles Harris. The talks didn’t progress significantly, however, and the Ravens decided to pounce on cornerback Marlon Humphrey when he remained available after the first 15 picks were taken.

The Dolphins selected Harris with the 22nd overall selection.

Per Williams, the Cowboys also had interest in pass rusher Takkarist McKinley. However, the Falcons jumped past Dallas to get him with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

The situation creates an intriguing apples-to-apples-to-apples comparison between and among Harris, McKinley, and Charlton. Chances are one, and maybe two, of them won’t pan out.