Report: Cowboys explored trading up for Charles Harris

The Cowboys claimed before the draft that they were happy to stay put with the 28th overall selection in round one. Stay put they did, taking pass rusher Taco Charlton. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t try to move up.
According to Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys talked to the Ravens about a possible trade from No. 28 up to No. 16, with the goal of landing pass rusher Charles Harris. The talks didn’t progress significantly, however, and the Ravens decided to pounce on cornerback Marlon Humphrey when he remained available after the first 15 picks were taken.
The Dolphins selected Harris with the 22nd overall selection.
Per Williams, the Cowboys also had interest in pass rusher Takkarist McKinley. However, the Falcons jumped past Dallas to get him with the 26th overall pick in the draft.
The situation creates an intriguing apples-to-apples-to-apples comparison between and among Harris, McKinley, and Charlton. Chances are one, and maybe two, of them won’t pan out.
The Dolphins may have gotten the steal of this years draft once again.
I loved McKinley, liked Harris, wasn’t crazy about Taco.
So that Cowboys inquired about trading up to 16, but not 17 through 22 to get Harris? That makes little sense, OR, not all the details are here.
Yes, the Dolphins have been getting steals for years. Last 5 1st rounders: Laremy Tunsil, DeVante Parker, Ju’Waun James, Dion Jordan (lol, 3rd pick overall), and Ryan Tannehill. What steals?
I hope Taco is the best.
-Cowboys Fan
Should have now you have to settle for stale tacos.
You mean to tell me that one of the 32 teams in the league made an attempt to procure a player they may have had higher on their board but chose to sit and pick best available based on need in order to avoid over paying?
Wow, how news worthy. I seriously wish I had such a high profile job and your pay scale. I might actually write something news worthy in an attempt to earn it.
Taco can start day 1 and is an everydown DE those guys are more situational pass rushers watch his Florida State and Ohio State games Dallas got a good one
Steer clear of misery players. That program is an absolute mess.
Dolphins draft record is a joke, but CHarris is the best pass rusher in the draft.
At what point in that sentence did it say the last five drafts? Tunsil was a top 5 player in last year’s draft and they got him at 13, now they got a player who was considered a top 15-18 player at 22. Did you hit your head pretty hard when you fell of the cowboys bandwagon a couple years ago or did you hit it getting back on?
Getting a “top 15-18” guy at 22 isn’t a steal.
It worked out pretty well for the Cowboys when they had to ‘settle’ for Dak Prescott after allegedly trying to trade up for 4 other QBs. Maybe this will work out for them too
Miami had a great draft this year … In Gase we trust !