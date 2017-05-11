Report: Jets worked out Stevan Ridley

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The Jets had running back Stevan Ridley on their roster during the 2015 season and they reportedly spent some time with him recently.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets had Ridley in for a workout recently. Ridley spent time with the Lions, Colts and Falcons last year, but only saw action in one regular season game for the Falcons.

Ridley signed with the Jets after tearing his ACL during the 2014 season and returned to action around midseason. He played in eight games and ran the ball 36 times for 90 yards. The Jets have Matt Forte and Bilal Powell in the top two spots on their running back depth chart.

Ridley is well removed from his most productive season in the NFL — he ran for 1,263 yards with the Patriots in 2012 — but Garafolo reports he’s seen interest from teams other than the jets as well.