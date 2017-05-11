Report: NFL denies Josh Gordon’s reinstatement bid

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

The NFL reinstated Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington from suspensions recently, but they have reportedly taken a different position on wide receiver Josh Gordon’s bid to resume his playing career.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the NFL has denied Gordon’s request for reinstatement. Per the report, Gordon can try again in the fall.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated last summer with the league tacking on a four-game suspension to start the season, but he checked into rehab in September and never returned to the field. He last played for the Browns in 2014.

Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown said in March that the team has not completely shut the door on Gordon returning to the team. That was a shift from what coach Hue Jackson suggested after Gordon went into rehab, but the Browns won’t have to make any decision on that front for at least a little while longer.