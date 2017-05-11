Seahawks declare “extreme disappointment” with Frank Clark

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

If Frank Clark’s not careful, Dean Wormer-I-mean-Pete Carroll is going to put him on double secret probation.

The Seahawks defensive end, who keeps stumbling over apologies for his insulting tweet to a female reporter (I mean, when not tacitly rolling his eyes at them) had to talk to his bosses about his recent behavior.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks called Clark into the principal’s office yesterday.

“We met with Frank this morning and expressed our extreme disappointment with his judgment,” the team said in a statement.

While, on its face, it’s a sternly worded statement. At least it’s “extreme” disappointment, and not just the ordinary kind that teams announce they are aware of and then move on.

After all, Clark was arrested for domestic violence (among other things) while in college, so it’s clearly something they have to take seriously.

Of course, that would also require us to believe there’s anything behind it other than a vigorous finger-wagging, a few concerned clucking noises and a forced promise not to say dumb things on the internet again.

If nothing else, Clark hasn’t tweeted at all since his second attempt at an apology, so he’s at least off to a good start on what is clearly a road of contrition.

Or something.