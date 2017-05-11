Seahawks declare “extreme disappointment” with Frank Clark

If Frank Clark’s not careful, Dean Wormer-I-mean-Pete Carroll is going to put him on double secret probation.
The Seahawks defensive end, who keeps stumbling over apologies for his insulting tweet to a female reporter (I mean, when not tacitly rolling his eyes at them) had to talk to his bosses about his recent behavior.
According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks called Clark into the principal’s office yesterday.
“We met with Frank this morning and expressed our extreme disappointment with his judgment,” the team said in a statement.
While, on its face, it’s a sternly worded statement. At least it’s “extreme” disappointment, and not just the ordinary kind that teams announce they are aware of and then move on.
After all, Clark was arrested for domestic violence (among other things) while in college, so it’s clearly something they have to take seriously.
Of course, that would also require us to believe there’s anything behind it other than a vigorous finger-wagging, a few concerned clucking noises and a forced promise not to say dumb things on the internet again.
If nothing else, Clark hasn’t tweeted at all since his second attempt at an apology, so he’s at least off to a good start on what is clearly a road of contrition.
Or something.
Oooh, extreme disappointment. Well, that will show Clark. He’s been scared straight.
The same thing that makes him a beast on the field appears to permeate his life off of the field. He’s a hothead. No doubt about it. He’s also immature and seems to lack any self-control.
At some point in time he’ll grow out of it. Whether that will happen in time to salvage his career is another question. I love what he brings to the Seahawks, but not enough to condone his off-field behavior.
Twitter strikes again. These people never learn. Don’t drink and tweet.
Were you expecting a suspension or fine for this?
Is it a generational or cultural attitude, that a large number of commenters on social media support Clark? Same with Mixon, seems that a lot of people are ok with knocking women out!
I agree that it was a dumb move. However, anyone who thinks that something like this would warrant a release from the team, just remember two words.
Isaiah Crowell
I’m disappointed in all parties concerned.
Frank, 12 sacks and all is forgiven…..
Pro athletes need to just delete all forms of social media. I would. Nothing good ever seems to come of it.
If it weren’t for Twitter this website wouldn’t exist. Clark tweeted about a two year old article about him? Stop the presses! The guys ex jumped on him biting his nose while he was sleeping. He threw her against a dresser. That’s it. The woman and her mother went to the prosecutor on his behalf to get the charge reduced. He’s no Nixon, Rice, or Hardy. The fake outrage is ridiculous.
RegisHawk says:
May 11, 2017 9:06 AM
I’m disappointed in all parties concerned.
————
Yesterday you were sticking up for Frank. Now you’re “disappointed” because your coach is. Haha wow, dude. What a pitiful franchise.
If questionable tweets can’t keep you out of the Whitehouse, I think it will be ok if he continues to play defensive end in the NFL.
They also told him to take down his Jeff Sessions wallpaper
Seahawks fans are like all the rest … play well for their team and they really don’t care how reprehensible you are.
I would have roasted her too, the media are the biggest keyboard warriors.
Extreme disappointment????? your drafted this bum with all his baggage in the 2nd round when most wouldn’t touch him there, and now your shocked!!!! Nice spin Petey smh
No clue if original charge was justified. Reporter was obviously dredging up old news to service an agenda and provoke an overreaction to create controversy. He took the bait. Needs to be more media savy. Few would have even read her or noticed his name without his outburst.
What ever happened to “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?”
Like anyone on this site has room to talk about saying stupid things on the internet.
i’m not mad… im extremely dissappointed…. slap on the wrist since you got us 10 sakcs last season hahahah
Seahawks are my team. I’ve been a fan since 1976 when the city of Seattle was first awarded the franchise.
This generation of player with their me, me, me attitudes and their sense of entitlement are making it very difficult to be a proud fan. (as I sit here in my office drinking coffee from my Seahawks coffee cup).
Oh well, I root for the jersey and not the players. This batch will come and go just like Zorn, Easley, Big Walt, Warner, Kreig…but the team will still exist.
niners816 says:
I’m disappointed in all parties concerned.
————
Yesterday you were sticking up for Frank. Now you’re “disappointed” because your coach is. Haha wow, dude. What a pitiful franchise.
———————————————————————
No, “pitiful franchise” is one that finishes 2-14, trades with a division rival to draft a guy with bad shoulder, lives on their ancient history hasn’t made the playoffs in in 4 years, and has been beaten by the Seahawks 7 straight times.
That would be the 49ers.
This declaration carries as much weight as Michael Scott declaring bankruptcy.
Ray lewis killed a man. So did Leonard little. the press largely never brought it up again. This guy wasn’t even charged with a crime, just an allegation of domestic violence (it looks largely fake). Now his reputation is ruined for life. There is something wrong with this country.
Only a complete blind homer or extremely naive person believes that the apology was 1) sincere or 2) actually written by him and not his agent/ Seahawks PR team.
Only a complete blind homer or extremely naive person believes that she didn’t use this to further her career…I believe she even tweeted a picture showing how many new followers she had gotten. You’ve been told what to think here and you can’t figure that out.
The Seahawks must be loving it… hopefully he continues to create perceptions problems for himself so they can continue to get a “great deal” on a problem player.
After all, that is their M.O. grab a substandard human in the 2nd round… 3 years in a row with Clark, Reed and McDowell.
I see someone’s upset that the Seahawks can draft better talent than his team…closet Claranette? Or too cowardly (or ashamed) to declare for a team?