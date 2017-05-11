Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Tedric Thompson, add a tight end

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 11, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT

Colorado safety Tedric Thompson became the first of the Seahawks’ 11-man draft class to sign a rookie contract with the team.

Thompson’s agent, David Canter, announced the deal via his Twitter account on Thursday.

Thompson was selected in the fourth round by Seattle with the 111st overall pick in the draft. Seattle’s rookie class is getting into town this weekend to take part in the team’s rookie mini-camp.

Thompson was one of four defensive backs selected in the draft by Seattle. He will start out as a free safety for the Seahawks where the team is looking for an upgrade for a backup behind Earl Thomas.

Additionally, Seattle signed tight end Bryce Williams and waived/injured fullback Malcolm Johnson. Williams spent time with the New England Patriots last offseason and was on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.