Steelers don’t think T.J. Watt has to live up to his brother’s name

The Steelers selected J.J. Watt’s little brother in the first round of this year’s draft, and the sooner he stops being known as J.J. Watt’s little brother, the better.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said today on PFT Live that T.J. Watt was drafted to be his own player, and that while the Steelers see it as a positive that he trains in the offseason with one of the best players in the NFL, they drafted him to be T.J., not J.J.
“They do share that same work ethic, that’s nothing but a positive,” Colbert said of the Watt family. “But make no mistake, T.J., I mean, he’s proud of his name, he loves his brothers, but he wants to be known more as T.J. than he does as a Watt. We’re aware of it, we appreciate it, we respect where he’s from, but he and us are eager to see him make his own name.”
It would be virtually impossible for T.J. to become as good a player as his big brother, but the Steelers aren’t setting expectations nearly that high. They just want another good Watt in the NFL.
If he’s half the player his brother is, with the same work ethic, he’ll have a long, productive career.
A great all-round talent at OLB, who is young and should only get better. I see him quickly developing into a Pro-Bowl type player and team leader. This was an excellent pick by the Steelers.
I watched this kid through most of college career. He and Vince Biegel were the heart of a stout WI defense. I think they both have the ability, work ethic, and competitive spirit to be successful in the NFL. I can’t stand Rothlesassaulter, but wish TJ much success.
If he wants to stop being JJ’s little brother and be his own man, then perhaps he ought to stop being TJ and go back to his real name of Trent.
