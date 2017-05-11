“Stephon Gilmore: It’s going to be fun playing with Malcolm Butler”

We’ve known since early March that Stephon Gilmore will be playing cornerback for the Patriots come the fall, but it took a while for the look of the rest of the position group to come into focus.
Logan Ryan signed with the Titans as a free agent and Malcolm Butler’s time as a restricted free agent featured a lot of speculation about whether he’d wind up moving to the Saints via offer sheet or trade. That speculation all but ended when the Saints drafted cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first round after saying Butler trade talks weren’t on the front burner, leaving Butler to sign his tender for the coming season.
It may be for just one year, but his return gives the Patriots a strong pair of starting corners and leaves Gilmore expecting to enjoy his first season in New England.
“It’s going to be fun,” Gilmore said during a Thursday press conference. “I know he’s a talented player but I just try to stay in my lane and handle the things I can handle. It’s a competitive group so I’m looking forward to it. He just competes no matter what. He just competes to the end of the play. I mean all the guys do in the secondary so that’s one thing that stuck out to me.”
Gilmore’s addition and Butler’s return were two parts of a busy and interesting offseason that’s left high expectations for another long playoff run for the Super Bowl champions. If they’re met, Gilmore and Butler won’t be the only ones having fun.
As a close friend of the organization this tandem is reminiscent of the Revis-Talib combo.. perhaps a little less talent but with much more youth and vigor.
As a fan of another team in the division I have to give the devil his due that’s one scary roster Belichick has put together for the coming season. Ryan was a good player for them but as a #2 corner he could be a little suspect and would get caught at times playing off without the speed to make it up. They were the top scoring D last year and replacing Ryan with Gilmore is just going to make it that much tougher to put up points against them. Having the Pats in the division makes it tough for honest football fans of other teams in the AFC east. We’ve got to respect what they do even while we resent them for doing it in our division. Of course the trolls and fanboys don’t have that problem, they just whine and make stuff up. I don’t have to like New England to respect them.
Respect for NE but it unfortunately makes for a much less interesting NFL for the other 31 fanbases if NE wins it all every year
How about if we wait until the games are played instead of just proclaiming the Pats Super Bowl champions of a season that hasn’t even started yet ok?
Better make sure he has safety help. Oh wait,.. his game will suddenly transform because he has the hoodie now, right? Gilmore was never an “island” type CB and will get burnt deep on occasion. Hope his fellow DB’s have thick skin cause he will point you out when it happens cause its never his fault when it happens.
I’m still not convinced Butler will be on the roster for game 1.
As a Patriots fan, I remember how I felt the day that that Randy Moss joined the team in 2007. I was certainly optimistic about the chances of having a great season. Particularly after 2006 ending on such a sour note, losing to the Colts when the game was in hand with the tomato can Bears and Rex Grossman waiting in the Super Bowl.
It went about as well as it could have until week 12 against Philly. Yes, the Patriots won out from there, but they weren’t the same. Other teams started figuring out how to take away Moss. Brady was too dependent on him. The first playoff game was a joke, but the Patriots looked nothing line they did early in the season. Then in the AFC Championship Game Brady threw 3 picks and SD had Tomlinson sidelined and Rivers playing on one knee. Brady was hurt in that game, and it definitely effected his movement in the Super Bowl.
Early in the Super Bowl Stephan Neal was hurt and Brady was exposed and couldn’t slide in the pocket. That was it. Luck had run out.
No matter how good a team is on paper, you can’t say anything definitive about them before the season starts. You just have to hope they peak late in the season, keep injuries to a minimum and carry mojo into the playoffs.
It’s not quite so easy to get to New England’s corners quickly running the ball. Their line play isn’t flashy but year after year schematically they are pretty good at funneling rushes inside to the safeties and LB’s. It also doesn’t hurt that opponents are usually forced by the scoreboard to throw the ball.