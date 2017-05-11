Still suspended, Josh Gordon currently has no agent

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

The sad story of receiver Josh Gordon continues.

Complicating his effort to continue his career is the reality, as PFT has confirmed, that Gordon currently has no agent. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, agent Joby Branion terminated his relationship with Gordon a couple of weeks ago.

Branion quietly emerged as Gordon’s agent several months ago, working with Gordon absent much fanfare or attention as Gordon dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s necessary to get himself reinstated.

The fact that Branion, not Gordon, ending the relationship invites speculation that Gordon did something that alienated Branion, or that Gordon failed to comply with the promises or commitments he had made to secure Branion’s assistance.

Setting aside the reality that the NFL’s ongoing insistence on policing the private lives of players robs the game and the fans of talented individuals, Gordon failed to comply with the rules that remain on the books, and he continues to pay the consequences. With each passing rejection by the Commissioner of Gordon’s attempt to return to the NFL, it seems less likely that he’ll ever be back on the field for the Browns or anyone else.