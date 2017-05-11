Still suspended, Josh Gordon currently has no agent

The sad story of receiver Josh Gordon continues.
Complicating his effort to continue his career is the reality, as PFT has confirmed, that Gordon currently has no agent. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, agent Joby Branion terminated his relationship with Gordon a couple of weeks ago.
Branion quietly emerged as Gordon’s agent several months ago, working with Gordon absent much fanfare or attention as Gordon dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s necessary to get himself reinstated.
The fact that Branion, not Gordon, ending the relationship invites speculation that Gordon did something that alienated Branion, or that Gordon failed to comply with the promises or commitments he had made to secure Branion’s assistance.
Setting aside the reality that the NFL’s ongoing insistence on policing the private lives of players robs the game and the fans of talented individuals, Gordon failed to comply with the rules that remain on the books, and he continues to pay the consequences. With each passing rejection by the Commissioner of Gordon’s attempt to return to the NFL, it seems less likely that he’ll ever be back on the field for the Browns or anyone else.
they should reinstate him. Isn’t it punishment enough to have to come back and play for The Browns?
That is sad news. And I like the way you note “the NFL’s ongoing insistence on policing the private lives of players.” This isn’t DV. It’s a drug that is legal and becoming legal across the nation. I think they have bigger things to worry about than whether he smokes pot. Just sayin.
That was “legal in many states.” It’s late here.
Or maybe his agent realized he wasn’t going to be reinstated and knew he wouldn’t be able to leach 3% from Gordon and quit.
reddzen says:
May 11, 2017 10:49 PM
Either way, look at all the things that arent even remotely legal in any state that other players have done yet they are still veing allowed to play. There is some other agenda at foot here that Goodell keeps turning him down.
Seventy and eighty year old owners; a commissioner that believes marijuana is worse than opiate pain killers and a culture that celebrates drug use. Gordon is in a twilight world with no support from his team (he is barred from their facilities) or the guardians of the game he plays with a rare skill. The NFL has become an overbearing ogre filled with a righteousness that defies understanding.
The public widely speculates that his problem is marijuana related. Fact is, dude is a junkie. NFL never reveals the actuall drug offense. Sad story. It affects society as a whole. The NFL is no different.
What is the NFL version of a Public Defender?
Gordon NFL contribution will end up being the poster boy for all incoming players… “Just Say No”.
You guys do realize that if he drove drunk and killed a pedestrian, he would be back in the league already?
Or if he carried a loaded weapon illegally in a nightclub and shot himself, he would be back in the league already?
Hell, he’s approaching a Bad Newz Kennels type of suspension at this point.
His transgressions? Smoking a plant.
His agent is his drug dealer.
He could have killed a person and the league would care less if he was not convicted. The players union needs to grow some balls. Most worthless union I have ever seen.
What is the NFL policy on tobacco use?
Doesn’t have an agent buts he’s got weed!.. pass the dutchie, Josh!
“Sad?”
Hardly.
Everyone assumes it is weed. Just doesn’t add up, especially when you look at the fact that Josh left the team to go to rehab last year, and the way his agent backed away this year.
Something more going on here. I think his NFL days are over, and I hope he gets the help he needs.
Some day, somehow, Josh will realize what a colossal waste of his extraordinary talent. There’s an old saw that goes, “If age but could, if youth but knew.”
How are there others in the league that have done much worse crimes and because he drinks alcohol (the last thing he went to rehab for) he is banned. The NFL is screwed up in its priorities. I also wonder that if he had been on Jerry Jone’s team he would be back in the NFL. Just saying.
pfatalbert says:
May 11, 2017 11:40 PM
What is the NFL version of a Public Defender?
If Gordon were a female….then it would be Gloria Allred….
Politics aside (the question of whether these rules should be changed or not), he continually broke league rules. Marijuana is not an addictive drug, so why couldn’t he keep it buttoned up for 4 months out of the year, and smoke in the offseason? And then, after he got busted, stay clean and work the program? Let’s not act like he’s the first one to have to go through the program. Do you think they all quit? No, they were mature and responsible enough to set it aside until it became a non-issue. Gordon was immature and weak minded. The league gave him multiple outs, and he continued to smoke them away. It’s a sad story indeed, but let’s not act as if this is the NFL’s fault……
nickinneohio says:
May 11, 2017 11:32 PM
The public widely speculates that his problem is marijuana related. Fact is, dude is a junkie. NFL never reveals the actuall drug offense. Sad story. It affects society as a whole. The NFL is no different.
———–
Why do you believe that?
Maybe I’m selfish but I really hate the fact that this guy isn’t in the league purely because he’s an absolute beast and fun to watch as a fan.
He put up all-pro numbers with who?? as his quarterback? and with what other offensive skill players? Name anyone on the 2013 Browns roster (other than Joe Thomas) who would have contributed to his success.
Its a shame he cant play.
Why should the NFL be any different than a great many other major employers? He KNEW that pot smoking would be cause for dismissal. The problem here is that he thought he was “special” and this didn’t apply to him. WAKE UP CALL! My feelings on marijuana use aside, rules are rules. And if one wants to pis away a promising chance to make millions so they can smoke pot, the option is certainly available in those states where it’s legal.
I find the fact that the NFL continues to favor players who harm others (domestic abusers, violent criminals) over those who harm only themselves (drug users) infuriating.
How on earth does Roger Goodell look in the mirror every morning knowing that due to policies he continues to support and defend, Frank Clark is playing in his league but Josh Gordon isn’t.
Of course, I realize that I am being a complete hypocrite, since I seem to have no problem looking in the mirror on Sunday mornings before heading downstairs to watch seven hours of Red Zone Channel.
Maybe I’m the problem.
Gordan can look in the mirror as to why he isn’t on a NFL roster. Art Shell put in the drug testing policy to weed out the really stupid players.
His chances are over! He needs to go get a job washing dishes or something! He is not welcome back in the league!!
Who would pay this POS? Other than $7.50 an hour flipping burgers or mopping floors! They might not take him either!! Looks like welfare and food stamps!
Has this guy beaten on kids or women yet??
Once he does, he’ll be reinstated. SMH
fmc651 says:
May 12, 2017 9:12 AM
Gordan can look in the mirror as to why he isn’t on a NFL roster. Art Shell put in the drug testing policy to weed out the really stupid players.
And I guess the policy of allowing woman beaters to play was put in to make sure we keep the really tough ones.
Gordon can reapply in the fall and thus the lucky guy misses training camp.
“Setting aside the reality that the NFL’s ongoing insistence on policing the private lives of players robs the game and the fans of talented individuals…”
Who knows what is going on with this guy. I have no idea.
NFL is damned if they do damned if they don’t. If they allow players to play with known addiction issues and that player’s life implodes, the NFL gets criticized for not doing more to help the player. If the NFL excludes a player from the league because he has issues, the NFL gets accused of “policing the private lives of players” and robbing “…the game and fans.”
Clearly Gordon is a mess if the agent dumps him. This guy has to have serious issues and is seriously not getting the message from the NFL.
The biggest travesty, of course, is that I selected this guy late in my keeper league and have been holding out hope that he would be reinstated and then I could draft this beast on the cheap.
Seriously though, it is a shame that we don’t get to watch a generational talent because the league doesn’t like his vices.