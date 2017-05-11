Taco Charlton signs with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

The Cowboys have agreed to shell out money to their first-round pick Taco Charlton.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and Charlton have settled on a contract ahead of the start of the team’s rookie minicamp. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that it is the first time that the Cowboys have had a pick signed ahead of the camp in the Jerry Jones era.

Charlton’s deal is for four years and the Cowboys will hold onto an option for a fifth year that must be exercised ahead of the 2020 season.

Charlton had 9.5 sacks for Michigan last season and the Cowboys hope that he’ll provide that kind of pressure off the edge at the professional level as well. The Cowboys have eight other picks to sign, six of whom join Charlton on the defensive side of the ball.