Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

The Texans have started the process of signing draft picks, and they’ve started at the bottom of the list.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have finalized their four-year deal with center Kyle Fuller.

The seventh-rounder from Baylor is going to compete for a backup job at both center and guard.

The Texans are hoping to get something from 2016 second-rounder Nick Martin, who spent last year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.