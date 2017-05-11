Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2017, 7:04 AM EDT

The Bills still have plenty of front-office work to do.

Opinions on the Dolphins’ chances this year are all over the map.

Former Jets C Nick Mangold doesn’t see himself joining the Patriots.

Jets QB Christian Hackenberg has to show some things in spring practices.

The Ravens may want to try trading for their WR help.

New Bengals K Jake Elliott got a history lesson on Jim Breech.

The Browns are trying to create continuity, which is a long-term process.

A look at Steelers with something to prove in rookie minicamp.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s already in his first headphone commercial.

Colts P Jeff Locke has to deal with being Not Pat McAfee.

The Jaguars might consider some more offensive line moves.

The Titans could still use a little help at NT.

A look at which Broncos rookies could make the biggest impact.

The Chiefs are still a little thin at CB.

The Chargers have a kicker in camp who’s already a viral video champ with his backflip field goal.

The Raiders see S Obi Melifonwu as guy who can play many roles as a rookie.

The Cowboys should cash in on compensatory picks next year.

Giants QB Davis Webb had a career planned out before joining the NFL.

The Eagles cut a fan favorite as they got their roster down to 79.

Washington needs a playoff win to show true progress (at least it won’t be a Game Seven).

The Bears defense needs to be ready to carry a burden early this year.

The Lions have a rookie they’re calling “Mega-Quan”

Packers CB Donatello Brown has gone from flipping burgers to having a shot at the NFL.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray is going to need plenty of carries to maximize his contract.

The Falcons have sold $233 million worth of PSLs.

The Panthers aren’t going to let the Bills raid their scouting department.

Saints rookie Marcus Williams aversion to profanity earned him the nickname “Duck Boy.”

The Buccaneers are listed as underdogs 10 times this season.

The Cardinals released four players.

The firing of former Rams coach Jeff Fisher is documented in the new “All or Nothing” series.

The 49ers covered themselves with offset language on rookie salary guarantees.

Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable is excited about his new group of blockers.