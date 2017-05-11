Titans players Tajae Sharpe, Sebastian Tretola accused of draft night assault of Nashville man

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 11, 2017, 3:03 AM EDT

Tennessee Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe and guard Sebastian Tretola are the targets of a civil suit led by a Nashville man who alleges Sharpe assaulted him outside a bar while Tretola served as a lookout.

According to FOX 17 in Nashville, Dante R. Satterfield filed the lawsuit against Sharpe and Tretola on Wednesday.

Satterfield alleges that he was asked to step outside the bar, Tin Roof, after commenting to Sharpe that he would likely receive less playing time with the Titans’ selection of Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis in the first round of the draft earlier that night.

The lawsuit alleges that Sharpe then beat Satterfield unconscious and left him with injuries that included a concussion, facial fractures, bruising and a perforated ear drum. The lawsuit states Satterfield was found by a passerby, who called 911.

The suit seeks $500,000 in damages.

“The claims are false and ridiculous,” Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, said in a statement to the station. “Unfortunately this is a classic shakedown attempt. Tajae categorically denies any involvement whatsoever and looks forward to vindicating his name and focusing on what matters most – football.”

The Titans also said they are aware of the lawsuit.

Sharpe and Tretola were both draft picks of the Titans in 2016. Sharpe started 10 of 16 games for Tennessee and caught 41 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns. Tretola appeared in just one game as a rookie.