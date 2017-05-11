Victor Cruz scheduled to visit Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

Things were all quiet on the Victor Cruz front on Wednesday and most of the last two months, but Thursday has been very different story.

It started with word of an upcoming visit to Jacksonville, moved on to talk of mutual interest with the Ravens and continued with a reported trip to visit the Bears. According to multiple reports, Cruz is scheduled to meet with the Bears on Monday.

The news comes on the same day that the Bears released Eddie Royal, which leaves them down a veteran receiver as they head into the final stages of their offseason work. Cruz had six more catches and 227 more receiving yards than Royal and missed one game to Royal’s seven last season.

If Cruz does sign with Chicago, he’ll join Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright as new additions to the receiving corps. He’ll also be reunited with former Giants teammate Rueben Randle, who signed with the Bears in January.

If Cruz doesn’t sign, he’ll move on to exploring those other options in what’s suddenly become a warm market after an icy initial response to his departure from the Giants.