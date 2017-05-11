Victor Cruz plans to visit the Jaguars

Tom Coughlin brought Victor Cruz to the Giants at the start of his career, and now Coughlin may bring Cruz to the Jaguars at the end of his career.
Cruz, the veteran free agent receiver, is planning to visit Jacksonville for a workout May 23-24, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.
When Coughlin was head coach of the Giants, they signed the little-known Cruz as an undrafted free agent in 2010. That turned out to be a great move, as Cruz caught 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Giants. Cruz missed 10 games in 2014 and all of 2015 with injuries, but he rebounded nicely last year, with 39 catches for 586 yards.
Now that Coughlin is running the Jaguars’ front office, he may think the 30-year-old Cruz still has enough left to help the Blake Bortles-led passing game. The Jaguars have enough young talent at wide receiver that Cruz would be no lock to make the roster, but if he does have something left he could be a good veteran presence, and Coughlin knows just what kind of presence Cruz is in a locker room.
UPDATE 11:32 AM ET: The visit is in two weeks and not today, as was previously reported.
This guy’s salsa dancing was one of the more annoying and ridiculous things I’ve ever witnessed on a football field and it should have drawn a flag every time. Hopefully no one signs this clown
One would have thought Cruz’ veteran presence might have kept OBJ and Shepard from going on a boat trip with rappers the week of their playoff game. Instead, Cruz was on the boat with them.
This is not unexpected.
Anyone to help motivate these millenials.
Giants fans will never forget watching Cruz salsa dance in the end zone against the Patriots in Super Bowl 46…
And neither will every Patriot fan.
🙂
Jaguars? Bortles? RIP Cruz’s career.
I will always be grateful for his 99 yard TD Christmas eve that started the road to be Super Bowl 46 Champions .. After his injury , all talk lost a step or 3.. its been over since that night philly.. Coach Tom C will not sign him…
never heard of victor cruz.
Victor
I wish you luck as long as you stay out of the NFC East
I will miss you dancing on Sunday afternoon
Allen Robinson, Marquise Lee, Allen Hurns, DeDe Westbrook, Arrelious Benn, Rashad Greene…..
Not sure he’s much more than camp body.
Victor Cruz had elite level change of direction ability before his injury. It was gone afterward.
As long as that boat ride wasn’t with Mike Tice … the guy is ok in my book.
Cruz was made for the Vaidersssssss!!!!
Cruz!!!!!!