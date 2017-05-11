Victor Cruz plans to visit the Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Tom Coughlin brought Victor Cruz to the Giants at the start of his career, and now Coughlin may bring Cruz to the Jaguars at the end of his career.

Cruz, the veteran free agent receiver, is planning to visit Jacksonville for a workout May 23-24, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

When Coughlin was head coach of the Giants, they signed the little-known Cruz as an undrafted free agent in 2010. That turned out to be a great move, as Cruz caught 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Giants. Cruz missed 10 games in 2014 and all of 2015 with injuries, but he rebounded nicely last year, with 39 catches for 586 yards.

Now that Coughlin is running the Jaguars’ front office, he may think the 30-year-old Cruz still has enough left to help the Blake Bortles-led passing game. The Jaguars have enough young talent at wide receiver that Cruz would be no lock to make the roster, but if he does have something left he could be a good veteran presence, and Coughlin knows just what kind of presence Cruz is in a locker room.

UPDATE 11:32 AM ET: The visit is in two weeks and not today, as was previously reported.