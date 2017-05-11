Vikings confident Michael Floyd has “learned and grown from past decisions”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The Vikings signed wide receiver Michael Floyd on Wednesday, offering him the chance to return to play where he grew up as part of a receiver group that also includes Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell.

Floyd may not actually be joining them for a while. He was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest in Arizona after a guilty plea to resolve a 2016 extreme drunk driving arrest. That house arrest period would run through the Vikings’ offseason program, although Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Floyd may be able to serve the remainder of the sentence in Minnesota.

An NFL suspension of at least two games seems inevitable as well, something Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman acknowledged in a statement regarding Floyd’s signing.

“Coach [Mike] Zimmer and I are confident Michael Floyd has learned and grown from his past decisions,” Spielman said. “He has accepted full responsibility and is taking encouraging steps to improve. We have offered Michael the full support and assistance of the Minnesota Vikings organization and our player development programs. We are aware that Michael is subject to discipline from the NFL and will work with both him and the NFL in a professional manner. We are excited to have Michael and believe he can be a productive member of our football team and community.”

Floyd said he has been training this offseason in addition to “taking responsibility and paying the consequences for my mistake.” That process won’t be done until the league weighs in, but the Vikings’ willingness to take the plunge before knowing that outcome suggests Floyd should get that chance to produce when he’s available to do so.