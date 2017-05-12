49ers sign third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon

The 49ers broke the seal on signing draft picks, by starting with a third-rounder.
The team announced they signed Ahkello Witherspoon to the standard four-year deal, the first of their 10 picks to sign.
The cornerback from Colorado was the first of their two third-rounders (66th overall).
The 6-foot-3, 1955-pound Witherspoon led the nation in passes defensed last year, and since the 49ers aren’t particularly deep there, he has a chance to play a significant role early on.
Damn that’s a big corner
So he weighs almost 2000 pounds?
Enormous corner
We need a bigger field.
He should play nose tackle so no one could get through the middle. The Hulk.