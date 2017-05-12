 Skip to content

49ers sign third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
The 49ers broke the seal on signing draft picks, by starting with a third-rounder.

The team announced they signed Ahkello Witherspoon to the standard four-year deal, the first of their 10 picks to sign.

The cornerback from Colorado was the first of their two third-rounders (66th overall).

The 6-foot-3, 1955-pound Witherspoon led the nation in passes defensed last year, and since the 49ers aren’t particularly deep there, he has a chance to play a significant role early on.

6 Responses to “49ers sign third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon”
  1. corky2141 says: May 12, 2017 5:42 PM

    “The 6-foot-3, 1955-pound Witherspoon led the nation in passes defensed last year”

    Damn that’s a big corner

  2. amaf21 says: May 12, 2017 5:42 PM

    So he weighs almost 2000 pounds?

  3. dynastyfootballforme says: May 12, 2017 5:48 PM

    Enormous corner

  4. traevin says: May 12, 2017 5:58 PM

    We need a bigger field.

  5. mi6agent says: May 12, 2017 6:07 PM

    He should play nose tackle so no one could get through the middle. The Hulk.

  6. senoreno says: May 12, 2017 6:16 PM

    Sounds like he has Richards shermans size..

