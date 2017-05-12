Bills give Brandon Beane final say over 53-man roster

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

The Bills haven’t made clear exactly who’s running everything in their front office, but one thing is clear: New General Manager Brandon Beane has final say over which 53 players make the regular-season roster.

Bills owner Terry Pegula said today that Beane, not head coach Sean McDermott, will control who makes the team.

“Brandon’s gonna have the 53. Him and Sean will obviously collaborate on any decisions,” Pegula said.

This year, that will present an interesting scenario in which Beane is choosing players he had no role in acquiring: Beane just arrived in Buffalo, so he had nothing to do with the Bills’ draft or free agency decision-making. What if Beane doesn’t think highly of a player the Bills just used a high draft pick on? Will Beane cut him, even though he’s supposed to be collaborating with McDermott, who called the shots in the Bills’ draft room?

Beane and McDermott have worked together previously in Carolina and are reportedly on the same page, but if there’s a player they disagree about, it’s Beane who has the authority to cut him. Even if McDermott isn’t on board.