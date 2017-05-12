Bills sign two picks, cut three players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

The Bills started signing members of their 2017 draft class on Thursday.

Linebackers Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo both agreed to their four-year deals with the team. The Bills have four other players to sign and will likely get some or all of those deals done during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Milano was a two-year starter at Boston College and recorded 13 sacks over those campaigns. He also blocked three kicks, which should help his bid for playing time on special teams early in his career. Vallejo played a lot early in his time at Boise State, but injuries limited him over his last two college seasons.

While Milano and Vallejo were getting started with the Bills, three members of the team were getting their walking papers. The Bills released cornerbacks Marcus Cromartie and Marcus Roberson and wide receiver Corey Washington on Thursday.