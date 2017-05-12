Brandon Beane says there will be no “czar” in Buffalo

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

We now know who will run the football operation in Buffalo. It will be . . . drum roll, please . . . no one.

New G.M. Brandon Beane said during his introductory press conference that the Bills will have no “czar,” and that decisions made moving forward will be collaborative. Ideally, that’s the way every team should operate; if coaches and General Managers are pulling rank and blindly exercising veto power, it will be impossible to have the kind of organization where people truly work well together and avoid disharmony and dysfunction.

Still, there’s likely a disconnect between what Beane’s contract says and what he said on Friday morning. Offering a front-office executive under contract with another team a G.M. position that doesn’t entail G.M. powers will allow the candidate’s current team to block the move. Unless the Panthers were willing to let Beane leave for something less than G.M. powers, a collaboration isn’t enough to hire him away from Carolina.

Someone’s contract surely makes him the “czar,” in theory. The challenge in practice will be for the czar to not act like the czar. Otherwise, the czar eventually will be overthrown. As most czars usually are.