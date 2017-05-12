 Skip to content

Brandon Beane says there will be no “czar” in Buffalo

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
AP

We now know who will run the football operation in Buffalo. It will be . . . drum roll, please . . . no one.

New G.M. Brandon Beane said during his introductory press conference that the Bills will have no “czar,” and that decisions made moving forward will be collaborative. Ideally, that’s the way every team should operate; if coaches and General Managers are pulling rank and blindly exercising veto power, it will be impossible to have the kind of organization where people truly work well together and avoid disharmony and dysfunction.

Still, there’s likely a disconnect between what Beane’s contract says and what he said on Friday morning. Offering a front-office executive under contract with another team a G.M. position that doesn’t entail G.M. powers will allow the candidate’s current team to block the move. Unless the Panthers were willing to let Beane leave for something less than G.M. powers, a collaboration isn’t enough to hire him away from Carolina.

Someone’s contract surely makes him the “czar,” in theory. The challenge in practice will be for the czar to not act like the czar. Otherwise, the czar eventually will be overthrown. As most czars usually are.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
9 Responses to “Brandon Beane says there will be no “czar” in Buffalo”
  1. joetoronto says: May 12, 2017 11:41 AM

    And no hope either, what a mess.

  2. mrpkg says: May 12, 2017 11:45 AM

    Kim Pegula is the czaritsa

  3. johnnnyschatzan says: May 12, 2017 11:48 AM

    I can’t be any less excited about the bills hiring a GM who emphasizes that we are a cold weather city and in order to be successful we need to be able to run the ball and stop the run.

    I’m on to the next GM already.

  4. All-American Voltron says: May 12, 2017 11:50 AM

    I remember reading about the Adventures of Brandon Bean in my childhood …

    I have such fond memories of him battling the Pumpkin People and befriending the Panda Bear people of Doolilly ….

  5. therealtrenches says: May 12, 2017 11:54 AM

    Headline should read: First Time at Podium Beane Reveals Lack of Understanding of Own Contract.

  6. tjacks7 says: May 12, 2017 11:55 AM

    This sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Every business needs someone to be the decision maker. The trick is finding a good, strong leader, that’s still willing to listen to those under him.

  7. billswillnevermove says: May 12, 2017 11:56 AM

    joetoronto says:
    May 12, 2017 11:41 AM

    And no hope either, what a mess.
    __________________________________
    Both those two things explain you to a tee.

  8. clayjtitan66 says: May 12, 2017 12:00 PM

    Isn’t the owner the czar?

  9. unclebluck says: May 12, 2017 12:03 PM

    6 – 10

    Bills fan….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!