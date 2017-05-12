Broncos will have a committee approach at running back

After keeping last year’s top two runners, signing a veteran and drafting a rookie, the Broncos are planning a running back-by-committee approach.
Coach Vance Joseph said today that he expects new arrival Jamaal Charles, last year’s co-starters C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, and rookie De’Angelo Henderson all to get playing time at running back.
“Every position on our football team is going to be competitive,” Joseph said. “The running back position, you need two or three guys who are going to carry the load. It’s no longer a one-guy position. I’m excited to have Jamaal, C.J., Book, even De’Angelo in the mix there. It’s a good group, it’s going to be competitive and that’s the way it should be.”
The Broncos’ running offense was a major disappointment last season and a major part of the reason they missed the playoffs. Joseph thinks he can turn that around with strength in numbers.
