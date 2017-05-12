Broncos will have a committee approach at running back

After keeping last year’s top two runners, signing a veteran and drafting a rookie, the Broncos are planning a running back-by-committee approach.
Coach Vance Joseph said today that he expects new arrival Jamaal Charles, last year’s co-starters C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, and rookie De’Angelo Henderson all to get playing time at running back.
“Every position on our football team is going to be competitive,” Joseph said. “The running back position, you need two or three guys who are going to carry the load. It’s no longer a one-guy position. I’m excited to have Jamaal, C.J., Book, even De’Angelo in the mix there. It’s a good group, it’s going to be competitive and that’s the way it should be.”
The Broncos’ running offense was a major disappointment last season and a major part of the reason they missed the playoffs. Joseph thinks he can turn that around with strength in numbers.
I think they’re capable of 8-8 or 9-7, but they’ll likely miss the playoffs.
McCoy will try to thrust Simien or Lynch into a Phillip Rivers type QB, and neither is Rivers.
It’s just not their thing and Lynch looks like a bust. Simien is the better prospect, but he is more of a traditional “Hi, I need a run game to be good” kind of QB.
Won’t be enough.
As someone who doubts the previous poster is a close friend of anyone at all this is hardly news worthy in today’s game. The bell cow back is an exception now rather than the rule
And at Quarterback…..and soon, GM.
