Cleveland radio personality loses job over comments about Jabrill Peppers, Joe Thomas

The fact that Browns safety Jabrill Peppers failed a drug test at the Scouting Combine doesn’t justify rampant speculation regarding whether he takes drugs and/or which ones he may be taking. ESPN Cleveland personality Sabrina Parr learned that lesson earlier this week, by losing her position with the station.
Via Joey Morona of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the local ESPN Radio affiliate fired Sabrina Parr after she offered this prediction about Peppers on the air: “He’s not going to make it because he’s on the Lean and the Molly.”
The “Lean” is a concoction of cough syrup and soda, also known as “Purple Drank,” among other names. Molly is Ecstasy. Both as illegal, and both are banned by the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
A debate erupted after the allegation was made, with hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer, with Parr eventually claiming that left tackle Joe Thomas is “on the Lean, too.” (She later claimed she was joking about Thomas.)
The dismissal of Parr came just hours after the comments were made. ESPN Cleveland is an official partner of the Browns.
Peppers provided a diluted sample at the Scouting Combine, which counts as a positive test. Post-draft comments from Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown suggest that the team thinks it was something other than a fluke occurrence.
Even if it was, Peppers should at a minimum be very concerned about understanding exactly how much water he can drink before generating a dilute sample and, in turn, a positive test. Especially since he’ll be subject to enhanced testing while in Stage One of the NFL’s drug-testing program.
She should have lost her job…
“Both as illegal, and both are banned by the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.”
Correction Mike, both ARE illegal. Get a copy editor, will you?
If only all reporters were held responsible for reporting speculation.
She made the mistake of thinking she was an independent journalist.
Kudos to the station for taking this swift action. Sports talk radio has gone off the rails. Used to be good back when it started. Like many things, we humans can’t seem to let a good thing stay that way. Always pushing til it fails.
Waiting for the first yahoo to claim First Amendment rights.
Seems a little irresponsible to suggest Peppers is a dope fiend with a dilute test as the only evidence.
Hint: if you work at ESPN and aren’t paid to have “hot takes,” the current climate doesn’t favor making them.
There is a difference between speculation and slander.
It wasn’t a bright thing to say, even if it’s meant as a joke. It’s even less bright when you say it on a radio station that is a partner of the Browns. I don’t consider this a PC thing. I think it’s more of a situation where it was not a wise thing to say. I’m not big on PC. I think people are too easily offended but this was a pretty clear case of making speculations regarding drug use. I think she crossed the line and now she’ll have to live with the consequences of her words.
