Cleveland radio personality loses job over comments about Jabrill Peppers, Joe Thomas

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 7:29 AM EDT

The fact that Browns safety Jabrill Peppers failed a drug test at the Scouting Combine doesn’t justify rampant speculation regarding whether he takes drugs and/or which ones he may be taking. ESPN Cleveland personality Sabrina Parr learned that lesson earlier this week, by losing her position with the station.

Via Joey Morona of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the local ESPN Radio affiliate fired Sabrina Parr after she offered this prediction about Peppers on the air: “He’s not going to make it because he’s on the Lean and the Molly.”

The “Lean” is a concoction of cough syrup and soda, also known as “Purple Drank,” among other names. Molly is Ecstasy. Both as illegal, and both are banned by the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

A debate erupted after the allegation was made, with hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer, with Parr eventually claiming that left tackle Joe Thomas is “on the Lean, too.” (She later claimed she was joking about Thomas.)

The dismissal of Parr came just hours after the comments were made. ESPN Cleveland is an official partner of the Browns.

Peppers provided a diluted sample at the Scouting Combine, which counts as a positive test. Post-draft comments from Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown suggest that the team thinks it was something other than a fluke occurrence.

Even if it was, Peppers should at a minimum be very concerned about understanding exactly how much water he can drink before generating a dilute sample and, in turn, a positive test. Especially since he’ll be subject to enhanced testing while in Stage One of the NFL’s drug-testing program.