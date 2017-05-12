Colts sign Josh Boyd, waive Curt Maggitt

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

The Colts continued to remake their defense on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Josh Boyd. Linebacker Curt Maggitt was waived with an injury settlement in a corresponding move.

Boyd was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2013 and played 26 games for them through the 2015 season, which came to an early end after he tore ligaments in his ankle. He was released by the Packers last May and didn’t catch on anywhere else during the 2016 season.

Boyd is the 11th front seven player signed as a veteran free agent or drafted by the Colts this offseason.

Maggitt played nine games for the Colts last year after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He had seven tackles in those appearances.