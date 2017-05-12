Cowboys add two quarterbacks, 11 other undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

The Cowboys came out of the draft with two quarterbacks on their 90-man roster, but that number has doubled with the announcement of their undrafted free agent signings.

Quarterbacks Austin Appleby and Cooper Rush were among the 13 players who signed contracts with the Cowboys. Appleby played nine games for Florida last season after transferring from Purdue. He saw action in 15 games for the Boilermakers over the previous two seasons.

Rush was a four-year starter at Central Michigan and drew higher marks from evaluators for his mental assets than his physical ones leading up to the draft. Kellen Moore had a similar profile coming out of college and currently stands as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys also signed Virginia Tech defensive tackle Woody Baron, Richmond wide receiver Brian Brown, North Dakota center Michael Coe, Appalachian State linebacker Kennan Gilchrist, Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin, Northwestern linebacker Joseph Jones, Northern Illinois tackle Levon Myers, LSU defensive end Lewis Neal, Wayne State guard Nate Theaker, Temple running back Jahad Thomas and Wyoming linebacker Lucas Wacha.