Cowboys sign all but one of their draft picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Word that first-round defensive end Taco Charlton signed his contract with the Cowboys was followed by confirmation from the team on Thursday.

Charlton has plenty of company in the done deal department. The Cowboys announced that they have signed eight of their nine picks from April’s draft, leaving third-round cornerback Jourdan Lewis as the only player without a contract.

The Cowboys did sign the other two cornerbacks they selected. Second-rounder Chidobe Awuzie and sixth-rounder Marquez White will be at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, although Awuzie will miss a day to attend his graduation from the University of Colorado.

Fourth-round wide receiver Ryan Switzer, fifth-round safety Xavier Woods, seventh-round wide receiver Noah Brown and seventh-round defensive linemen Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell make up the rest of the newly signed crew.