Denard Robinson to try out at Bears’ minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2017, 5:49 AM EDT

This weekend’s Bears minicamp is mostly for rookies, but one fairly well-known veteran will be there: Denard Robinson.

Robinson, the Michigan quarterback who was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2010, is a free agent after playing out his four-year rookie contract with the Jaguars. The Bears are the first team to publicly acknowledge any interest in Robinson.

As an “offensive weapon” in Jacksonville, Robinson occasionally showed flashes of the talent he showed at Michigan, but didn’t have a lot of production. Last year he managed just 41 carries for 144 yards and three catches for 22 yards.

The Bears’ running back depth chart is fairly deep, with Jordan Howard as the starter and Jeremy Langford, Ka’Deem Carey and fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen backing him up. So Robinson will have to look impressive this weekend if he’s going to get signed to the 90-man offseason roster.