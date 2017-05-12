Drew Brees expects a “tremendous” running game in New Orleans

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

With Drew Brees at quarterback for more than a decade, the Saints have been a pass-first offense. But Brees isn’t so sure that will be the case this year.

Brees said on PFT Live that adding Adrian Peterson to the offense is going to allow New Orleans to be a running team.

“That’s obviously a huge pickup. You’re talking about the leading NFL rusher two years ago,” Brees said. “The combination of him and Mark Ingram as a 1-2 punch for us I think has the ability to be tremendous.”

The Saints also drafted running back Alvin Kamara in the third round, indicating that the team is serious about committing to the run. The bigger question may be whether the defense can keep the other team from scoring so much that Brees has to throw the ball to keep up.