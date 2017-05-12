Drew Brees joins Friday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 12:06 AM EDT

Bad news, PFT Planet: Friday’s three-hour radio show has only a one-hour simulcast on NBCSN.

Good news, PFT Planet: That one hour includes a visit from Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees was in New York on Thursday, so he stopped by 30 Rock for a quick interview, which touches on various items including the arrival of Adrian Peterson. The combination of Brees and Peterson inspired the PFT Live question of the day, which appears below.

Answer it, battle it out in the comments, and check us out on Friday morning from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.